Dordt faculty selected for Lilly Faculty Fellows Program

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University faculty members Channon Visscher and Luralyn Helming have been selected for the Lilly Faculty Fellows Program.

Visscher is an associate professor of chemistry and planetary sciences and director of Dordt’s Andreas Center for Scholarship and Service, and Helming is an associate professor of psychology.

As one of the teams selected for the program, Visscher and Helming seek to develop a new undergraduate seminar series at Dordt to explore persistent or contemporary topical issues and is taught by faculty from different departments, such as the sciences or humanities, according to Dordt. The program provides an $8,000 grant to assist with the establishment of the project.

The Lilly Faculty Fellows Program has three goals: “Refresh and enliven a sense of calling for participants as people of faith, as teachers and as scholars; provide a space for creative exploration of how Christian thought and practice intersect with the academic vocation; and provide funds for Fellows to develop and pilot Faculty Fellow programs on their own campuses.”

