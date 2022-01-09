Dordt professor gets $350K research grant

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Joshua Zhu, associate professor of chemistry at Dordt University, was awarded a $350,916 grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research.

The grant will be used to "explore how the immunological protein (CCR5) is involved in biological processes such as immune responses and disease development,” Zhu said in a statement provided by Dordt.

Student researchers at Dordt will have the opportunity to learn how to use organic chemistry and biochemistry technologies to understand the delicate structures of peptides and proteins and their functions in biological systems, especially in the immune system, Dordt said in an announcement.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the goals of the grant are to “support meritorious research, expose students to research, and strengthen the research environment of the institution.”

“This grant provides an exciting opportunity for students to participate as members of the research team,” Angela Kroeze Visser, director of Dordt’s Kielstra Center for Research and Grants, said in a statement. “Dr. Zhu will lead the team and provide training and mentorship to student researchers. This project contributes to the ongoing development of our undergraduate research program.”

