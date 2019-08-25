SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners in Sioux City has announced new members of its board of directors: business owner Lisa Kalaher with Mod House Interiors and Katie Towler, Career Academy principal for Sioux City Community Schools.
Kalaher and Towler were voted in by downtown property owners to serve a three-year term on the board.
Chris Jackson with Security National Bank was elected to serve his second, three-year term on the board in this election. Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto with MercyOne was added to board mid-term to represent one of downtown’s largest employers, MercyOne.
The organization is guided by a 15-member board of directors that represents a variety of commercial, retail and civic interests in downtown Sioux City.
Jackson, Kalaher, Towler and Rehnstrom-Liberto will be joining continuing board members Jason Allen, Cripple Creek Investments; Jennifer Rose Bass, Century 21 ProLink; Jim Franke, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and Downtown Market Rate Condo Owner; Dennis Johnson, Ho-Chunk Capital; Erin Kuehl, Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center; McKenzie Matasovsky, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Representative; Dan Moore, City Council Representative; Angie Schneiderman, Moore Heffernan Moeller Johnson & Meis, LLP; Julie Schoenherr, SoHo Kitchen & Bar; Alex Watters, City Council Representative; Anne Westra, City of Sioux City Representative.
Newly appointed executive officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year are president, Jim Franke; vice president, Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto; and treasurer, Chris Jackson. The executive committee also includes past president, Jennifer Rose Bass.