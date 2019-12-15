Erickson joins National Tolerance Week board

SIOUX CITY -- Kelli Erickson, sales manager at Powell Broadcasting, has joined the National Tolerance Week board of directors.

Erickson has more than 30 years of experience working with Sioux City media and nonprofit organizations. She also serves on the boards of the Ronald McDonald House and the Sioux City Community Theatre.

Other National Tolerance Week board members include Jerry Weiner, Lou Ann Lindblade, Dr. Kimberly Greene, David Bernstein and Bob DeLoss. Tolerance Week has been held each spring in Sioux City since 2007, educating students and adults on dangers of intolerance, bullying and indifference, and promoting the concepts of healing, understanding and empathy.

The dates for 2020 are March 30 through April 3.

