SIOUX CITY -- Explore Sioux City has announced the hiring of Kristen Heimgartner as their new Destination Experience Coordinator.

In her new role, she will serve as the project manager to provide support functions and services required for events, groups, and individual visitors. She will also promote the organization’s various tourism products through various outbound marketing campaigns and ensure a high level of customer service throughout the region, according to a press release.

Heimgartner is a native of Le Mars, Iowa, and a recent graduate of Iowa State University. She is eager to get started in her new role.

“I'm beyond excited to join the amazing team at Explore Sioux City as the Destination Experience Coordinator! I can't wait to start planning memorable experiences for visitors that will make them feel truly special and appreciated. With my passion for service, attention to detail and knowledge of the area I know I am uniquely qualified for this," she said in a statement.