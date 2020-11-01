Four named to Briar Cliff board of trustees

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has announced new additions to the University’s Board of Trustees.
Pam Duzik (Briar Cliff graduate, 2002), audit and assurance partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, has 15 years of experience in planning and executing public and private company financial statements and internal control audits. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Nebraska Society of CPAs, along with serving on the board of directors for Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and the Omaha Children’s Museum.
Sr. Kathy Knipper, president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, was elected in December 2019 after serving as vice president for six years. She has also served as the director of curriculum for the Diocese of Sioux City and an elementary school teacher at the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Sr. Knipper was a professor of education at BCU from 2001 to 2014.
Jane Shey (Briar Cliff graduate, 1979), consultant for World Food Program USA, is also currently CEO of Shey & Associates. She was previously a subcommittee staff director for the House Committee on Agriculture as well as the director of government relations for the Corn Refiners Association. Shey was awarded the Briar Cliff Alumni Award in 2019.
Mark Ward (Briar Cliff graduate, 2002), CEO of Ward Electric Company, has worked his way from general manager to CEO in the 12 years he’s been at Ward Electric. He currently serves on the School Advisory Council for St. John’s Catholic School, and the Western States Line Contractors Negotiating Committee for his local union.
Duzik, Knipper, Shey, and Ward join current Briar Cliff board of trustee members Steven Freeman, chair (1969); Dr. Patrick Walsh, vice chair; Dr. Rachelle Karstens; Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless; Sr. Marge Staudt (1969); Sr. Renae Hohensee (2007); Bailey Aalfs; Ken Beaulieu; Gail Bernstein (1987); Ron Bond; Nick Roth; Mark Schuett; David Simmons (1990); and Mary Sterk.
