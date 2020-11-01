Four named to Briar Cliff board of trustees

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has announced new additions to the University’s Board of Trustees.

Pam Duzik (Briar Cliff graduate, 2002), audit and assurance partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, has 15 years of experience in planning and executing public and private company financial statements and internal control audits. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Nebraska Society of CPAs, along with serving on the board of directors for Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and the Omaha Children’s Museum.

Sr. Kathy Knipper, president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, was elected in December 2019 after serving as vice president for six years. She has also served as the director of curriculum for the Diocese of Sioux City and an elementary school teacher at the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Sr. Knipper was a professor of education at BCU from 2001 to 2014.

Jane Shey (Briar Cliff graduate, 1979), consultant for World Food Program USA, is also currently CEO of Shey & Associates. She was previously a subcommittee staff director for the House Committee on Agriculture as well as the director of government relations for the Corn Refiners Association. Shey was awarded the Briar Cliff Alumni Award in 2019.