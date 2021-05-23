Franklin, Stokes to lead diversity efforts at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College has named Rahn Franklin and Valerie Stokes to new roles leading its diversity efforts.

Franklin, director of multicultural student development, will become director of strategic diversity initiatives. He will assume more responsibilities across the institution in offering guidance and training for curricular and co-curricular areas, according to a press release from the college.

He’ll also continue to mentor multicultural students and to direct the Bridge Scholars program, which provides select students with scholarships and the opportunity to further develop their servant leadership skills on campus and in the community.

Stokes, associate professor of social work, will take on an additional role as director of academic diversity initiatives. In that position, she will champion and support diversity initiatives related to faculty, curriculum, scholarship and other academic operations of Northwestern.

Franklin and Stokes will also co-lead a reconstituted Diversity Resource Committee that will offer trainings and sponsor diversity programming on campus.