SIOUX CITY -- Marc Geels, wealth manager at EFS Group, attended the Gold Forum AssetMark Conference. This was a premier event for AssetMark’s Gold and Platinum advisers, who networked with their peers, gained insights and inspiration from the dynamic keynote speakers, and learned about industry trends.
The keynote speaker was Jeffrey Gundlach, who is the founder of DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment firm. He was formerly the head of the $9.3 billion TCW Total Return Bond Fund, where he finished in the top 2% of all funds invested in intermediate-term bonds for the 10 years that ended prior to his departure.
EFS Group, 5764 Sunnybrook Drive, is an independent financial services firm that has been in Siouxland for more than 29 years.