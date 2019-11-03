SIOUX CITY -- Emilee Gehling and Anthony Osborn have opened the Gehling Osborn Law Firm in Suite 900 of the Ho-Chunk building in downtown Sioux City.
Gehling focuses on general business, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, surrogacy and adoption.
Osborn's practice focuses on construction law and complex business litigation, including but not limited to disputes involving breach of contract, trade secrets, real estate and employment.
Both Gehling and Osborn are Sioux City natives. Gehling received her undergraduate degree from Notre Dame, magna cum laude, and her law degree from the University of Iowa, where she participated in the Journal of Corporation Law.
Osborn received his undergraduate degree, with honors, from the University of Iowa, and received his law degree from the same institution, where he was a member of the Iowa Law Review and Moot Court Board.