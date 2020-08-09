Godbersen joins Ida Grove Bancshares, United Bank of Iowa boards of directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Owen C. Bolte, president and CEO of United Bank of Iowa, has announced the addition of Grant Godbersen to both the Ida Grove Bancshares Inc. and United Bank of Iowa board of directors.

Godbersen was elected to both boards during the annual stockholder meetings in June. United Bank of Iowa is wholly owned by Ida Grove Bancshares, which acts as a holding company.

He is the vice president of manufacturing at GOMACO, a role he has held since 1997. GOMACO (Godbersen Machine Company) is a concrete paving technology company in Ida Grove. He is also the president of Godbersen Equipment Company (GEC), a family-run business that restores and sells used GOMACO equipment.

Godbersen also serves on the board of directors of the Association of Equipment Managers (AEM), a national organization for manufacturers of construction and agriculture equipment. Locally, he has served on the boards of the Ida Grove Country Club and Rec Center.

Current members of the board for United Bank of Iowa and Ida Grove Bancshares Inc. include Owen Bolte, Carol Bresnahan, Alan Cumming, Daniel Dotzler, Jack Eggspuehler, Larry Hultgren, Lance Moore, Curt Rupert, Kenneth Van Kekerix and Steve Vohs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0