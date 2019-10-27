SIOUX CITY -- Bryan Goodman, owner of the Goodman Law Firm, attended the National College for DUI Defense seminar in Las Vegas in September.
Day two of the seminar featured Larry Pozner, who gave a four-hour presentation focused on cross examination of expert witnesses in a DUI trial.
Goodman was also presented with the National College for DUI Defense Award for completion of the Advanced Curriculum in Forensic Science and Trial Advocacy. He has completed both of the five-day Serious Science courses in blood analysis for drugs and for alcohol in Arlington, Texas, the three-day course in Forensic Metrology in Atlanta, and the Mastering Scientific Evidence seminar in New Orleans.
Goodman, who specializes in OWI/DUI defense, is one of the few attorneys in the country to receive this award, according to a press release.