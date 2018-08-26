ALPHARETTA, Georgia -- Bryan Goodman, of Goodman Law Firm LLC of Sioux City, attended the 24-hour “DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing” course on July 10-12 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
The training covered the newly released 2018 course curriculum and updates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and is the same training course offered to law enforcement officers across the country.
Goodman has previously attended the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing courses in 2013 and 2015, and has also completed the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor course, all taught by Anthony Palacios, a former instructor at the Georgia Police Academy and nationally recognized expert witness in field sobriety testing and impaired driving cases.