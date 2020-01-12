Goodman attends Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor Training School

SIOUX CITY -- Bryan Goodman of the Goodman Law Firm attended the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor Training School in Atlanta in November.
Goodman previously attended the Instructor school in November 2014, and is qualified to teach the 24 hour DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Participant course, which is taught to law enforcement officers across the country to assist in detecting drivers suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.
He also completed the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Participant courses in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
Goodman, owner of Goodman Law Firm, specializes in DUI/OWI defense.