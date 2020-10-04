Goodwin named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY -- Kathy Goodwin was recently named to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame after being nominated by Woodbury County 4-H during this year’s Expo.

Goodwin is a Woodbury County 4-H alumna as she belonged to the Banner Planners club in the 1960’s. Along with exhibiting at the Woodbury County Fair in home economic projects, Goodwin was also the county’s first Fair Queen.

She stayed connected with Woodbury County 4-H in her professional career as she was the office manager for the Woodbury County Extension Office in the early 1990s until her retirement in December 2010. During her time with the Extension Office, Goodwin played an important role for 4-H during the county fair. She helped the auctioneer during the annual pie sale, printed livestock show programs, answered questions, made sure news released were filled out correctly, and spent time setting up the office and tearing down.

She even recruited her husband and father-in-law to volunteer their time to build storage shelving that houses the 4-H equipment and supplies used during the fair.

Even after retirement, Goodwin continues to volunteer for 4-H. She can be found helping the Varied Industries Building on judging day of the fair or working the church food stand. She is also known for her pies which she donates.

Goodwin is the 22nd inductee to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame from Woodbury County (14 individuals, four couples).

