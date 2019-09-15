SIOUX CITY -- Goosmann Law Firm’s CEO and Managing Partner Jeana Goosmann was selected to the 2019 Great Plains Super Lawyers list.
Iowa licensed Goosmann attorneys Cesar Juarez, William Hale, Nicholas Montague and Lawrence J. Roland were selected to the 2019 Super Lawyers Great Plains Rising Stars list.
Both Great Plains Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are issued by Thomson Reuters. Goosmann attorneys received an honor that is limited to no more than 5 percent of lawyers in the Great Plains.
To become a 2019 Great Plains Super Lawyer, a candidate must go through the Super Lawyer selection process. Those who are not selected to the list, but meet either of the Rising Stars eligibility requirements, go through the Rising Star selection process.
The Rising Star list is developed using the same patented multiphase selection process used for the Super Lawyer list except the candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.
Goosmann attorneys went through a rigorous selection process that results in third-party validation of their professional accomplishments and recognizes those who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice.