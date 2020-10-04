Goosmann, Lally placed on Lawdragon 500 bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers list

SIOUX CITY -- Jeana Goosmann, CEO and managing partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, and Elizabeth M. Lally, partner and banking/bankruptcy practice lawyer with Goosmann, have been selected to the inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Attorneys in the Lawdragon 500, dubbed the "masters of disaster" by Lawdragon, are recognized for their skills in financing, structuring, litigating and creating a path forward for struggling companies, according to a press release from Goosmann.

Goosmann, described in the press release as the "CEO’s attorney," personally acts as general counsel to company presidents, CEOs, corporate executives, business owners, and business leaders.

She has represented clients on Forbes' billionaire’s list, senators in trial, and companies involved in anti-trust class action, toxic tort, business fraud, piercing the corporate veil, adversary proceedings, mass product recall, breach of contract, explosion litigation and business torts.

Lally is a complex banking litigator and banking/bankruptcy practice area leader at the Goosmann Law Firm. She has experience representing Chapter 11 debtors, Chapter 7 and 11 trustees, secured creditors, and unsecured creditor committees. In February 2020, Lally was appointed as a Subchapter V Trustee for Region 12 by the United States Department of Justice.

