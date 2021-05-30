 Skip to main content
Goosmann wins Enterprising Women of the Year Award
SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has announced that CEO and Managing Partner Jeana Goosmann was selected as a 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Award winner.

Jeana Goosmann

Goosmann

Winners must demonstrate that they have fast-growing businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities.

Goosmann will be recognized at the 19th annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, Nov. 14-16, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. 

