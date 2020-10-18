 Skip to main content
Handke receives Woodbury County Sheriff's Office award
SIOUX CITY -- Kevin Handke, emergency preparedness specialist and STEMI coordinator at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, has received the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Award for his help with COVID-19 preparedness.

"Kevin was essential in our efforts to prepare for COVID-19. He was always available to answer questions, he provided education on how to properly handle personal protective equipment (PPE) and he also helped us develop plans for potential quarantine. He was an absolute life-saver to us in such an unprecedented time," Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said in a statement. 

Handke has dedicated a total of 31 years to the Siouxland community in emergency medical service roles, including serving as both a paramedic and a flight paramedic. He has held the role of emergency preparedness specialist/STEMI coordinator at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s for nearly three years.

Kevin Handke

Kevin Handke, right, was presented with an Appreciation Award from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. Lynn Wold, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, is on the left. 

 Provided / UnityPoint Health
