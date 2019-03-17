AMES, Iowa -- Barb Hansen of Hornick, a council member for the Woodbury County Extension Council, was presented with the Friend of Extension award in the Elected Official category at the Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Annual Conference Feb. 28 in Ames.
The Friend of Extension award is the top honor that ISU Extension and Outreach can bestow on people who are not direct employees of Extension.
Hansen began her second four-year term on the Woodbury County Extension Council this year, and is the council secretary. She has served on the council’s personnel committee and program and marketing committee. Hansen is a longtime 4-H supporter, as a volunteer and a parent of 4-H'ers. She has also been a Woodbury County Master Gardener since 2011.
Her history with Extension, advocacy for Extension programs in the community, and key fundraising efforts for Woodbury County Extension were cited in her award nomination as the qualities that make Barb a Friend of Extension.