SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) announced that a total of 20 lenders have earned IFA’s 2020 Preferred Lender designation.
Mindy Hartz, a mortgage banker with Northwest Bank in Sioux City, was among those lenders to earn the Preferred Lender designation.
You have free articles remaining.
IFA offers mortgage and down payment assistance programs for eligible home buyers through a process with a network of hundreds of valued participating lenders across the state. Local lenders helped 2,000 Iowans purchase a home using IFA programs in fiscal year 2019.
Iowa lenders in good standing with IFA and that meet certain eligibility requirements are eligible to take the annual Preferred Lender training at the HousingIowa Conference each September.