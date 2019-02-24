SIOUX CITY -- Amanda Haverhals, assistant professor of nursing education at Morningside College, recently completed advanced training from the End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium.
The consortium provides training to undergraduate and graduate nursing faculty so they can teach nursing students how to improve palliative care for patients and families facing serious illness or the end of life.
Haverhals teaches a course called Nursing Care of the Aging Population, where she spends a significant amount of time addressing the needs of patients at the end of their lives. She joined the faculty at Morningside in 2015.