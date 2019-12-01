Hazlett gives presentation in Texas

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff biology professor Brian Hazlett recently presented “The First 10 Years of Long-Term Vegetation Monitoring at Broken Kettle Grasslands, Plymouth Co., Iowa” at the 25th North American Prairie Conference (NAPC) in Houston, Texas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NAPC is America’s oldest and most celebrated native grassland conference. He spoke on the changes evidenced by vegetation surveys conducted at The Nature Conservancy preserve north of Sioux City in 2008 and 2018.

Hazlett had the opportunity to visit the Big Thicket area in east Texas.

Hazlett is currently the director of the environmental science program as well as the Center for Prairie Studies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0