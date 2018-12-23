SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has presented its 2018 Sharon Walker Faculty Excellence Awards to Suzanne Hendrix-Case, assistant professor of music; Jessica LaPaglia, assistant professor of psychology; and Twyla Rosenbaum, associate professor of business administration.
Morningside President John Reynders presented the awards during the annual faculty banquet held recently on the Sioux City campus. The recipients, selected from a field of applicants by a panel of three outside evaluators, will each receive a $10,000 honorarium and $2,000 to use for faculty development.
Morningside alumni Jim and Sharon Walker of Wayzata, Minn., established the Sharon Walker Faculty Excellence Awards in 2003.