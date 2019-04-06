SIOUX CITY -- Norman R. Henry, a financial adviser with an Ameriprise Platinum Financial Services practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Sioux City, has earned membership in the company’s Hall of Fame.
Introduced in 1986, the Hall of Fame is designed to recognize exceptional professionals who have achieved years of consistently high performance.
The Ameriprise Financial Hall of Fame is considered a lifetime achievement award. Less than 3% of Ameriprise financial advisers have earned the distinction. Henry was one of only 25 advisers to achieve this status and be recognized at the 2020 National Conference in Chicago.
He has 44 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.