SIOUX CITY — Stephanie Hirsch, a financial adviser with Security National Investment Services, has been awarded the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation.
The CFP designation is reserved for a select group of the financial planning industry’s most trusted professionals. To achieve the credential, Hirsch met a group of comprehensive professional and ethical standards, as set forth by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. She also passed a competency exam in the areas of financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning, retirement benefits and estate planning.
Hirsch has been a member of Security National’s Investment Services team for the past four years.
She holds a master’s degree in administrative studies and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of South Dakota.
In the community, she serves as the mayor of Jackson, Nebraska, and as a mentor in the local TeamMates child-mentoring program.