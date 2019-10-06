SIOUX CITY -- The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Foundation will present the 2019 Dr. George G. Spellman Annual Service Award to Dr. Dale Holdiman Nov. 2 at the MercyOne Siouxland Gala.

Holdiman has practiced general internal medicine for 40 years in Siouxland. During his many years of service, Holdiman has served a member, president-elect and president of the MercyOne medical staff, chairman of the Bylaws Committee, member of the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners, and medical director of Home Health and Medical Director of Hospice of Siouxland.

Named after the late Dr. George G. Spellman, a longtime Sioux City physician, the annual award recognizes community members or groups whose generosity with their time, talent and treasure exemplifies the values of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

