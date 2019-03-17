SIOUX CITY -- Karrie R. Hruska, a partner with Moore, Heffernan, Moeller, Johnson & Meis, L.L.P, has been voted into the Iowa Academy of Trust and Estate Counsel (IATEC). IATEC has invitation-only membership that is limited to 250 Iowa attorneys.
IATEC seeks members who are “passionate about improving, maintaining, and using high quality practice methods and procedure in our rapidly changing world of trusts and estates.” Members actively collaborate with other estate planning professionals to improve estate planning techniques and business succession planning for their clients. IATEC also provides education, discussion, and support on pending legislative matters that affect the estate planning of Iowa families.
Hruska joins firm partner Robert F. Meis as a member of the IATEC.