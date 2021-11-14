Iowa Mortgage Association recognizes SNB employees

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Mortgage Association has recognized Security National Bank’s Julie Schmidt, Janelle Noreen and Holly June as members of the 2020 IMA President’s Club and Winner’s Circle for outstanding performance in the field.

The President’s Club and Winners Circle programs distinguish mortgage originators from across the state who meet an exceptional level of loan volume throughout the year. To qualify for the President’s Club, lenders must help customers close at least 180 residential loans or $25 million in total loan value, according to a press release from Security National Bank.

Those in the Winners Circle must reach 120 loans or an $18 million threshold.

Julie Schmidt, vice president of mortgage services for Security National Bank, was awarded President’s Club status. She has earned IMA recognition every year since 2004.

This is the eighth year of IMA recognition for Janelle Noreen, mortgage originator and branch manager at SNB’s Dakota Dunes location. Noreen also earned President’s Club status.

Holly June, mortgage originator at Security National Bank’s downtown location, is a member of the Winner’s Circle and now a seven-time IMA honoree.

All three SNB mortgage lenders were recognized at the IMA’s Fall Conference in October in Altoona, Iowa.

