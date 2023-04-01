DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jon Hauger of Dakota Dunes has been named to Barron's magazine's 2023 list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. He ranked No. 6 in South Dakota.

Hauger has served area investors for the past 23 years. He is one of 11 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2023 Top 1,200 ranking, which is published in the March 13 issue of Barron's.

Hauger's office is located at 400 Gold Circle, Suite 210, in Dakota Dunes. He is supported by Registered Branch Associate Colton Irlbeck, Senior Branch Office Administrator Teresa Swaney, and Branch Office Administrators, Cindy Murphy and Trina Joines.