SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center’s radiologic technologist Lindsey Gutierrez, B.S.M.I. R.T. (R)(CT), was elected secretary of the Iowa Society of Radiologic Technologists (ISRT) Board, the state’s affiliate of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.
Gutierrez will be responsible for keeping the permanent records of the activities of the ISRT, conducting correspondence with members, and performing other duties that usually and customarily pertain to the office of secretary. She will also help with the setup of conferences and all educational events.
Gutierrez has worked at the cancer center since June 2005.