 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. 

Dr. Daniel Jung

Jung

Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff. 

He also serves as Briar Cliff’s director of Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching (CELT), allowing him to understand, educate, and implement student success measures. 

Jung has served as faculty for the biology department at Briar Cliff University since 2014.

The Compass, a part of the Empowering Learning Initiative (ELI), funded by Title III, provides student mentoring, advising, course support and more at the Sioux City university. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Emerson, Neb. gets new grocery store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News