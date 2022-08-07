Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25.

Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.

He also serves as Briar Cliff’s director of Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching (CELT), allowing him to understand, educate, and implement student success measures.

Jung has served as faculty for the biology department at Briar Cliff University since 2014.

The Compass, a part of the Empowering Learning Initiative (ELI), funded by Title III, provides student mentoring, advising, course support and more at the Sioux City university.