SIOUX CITY -- The Junior League of Sioux City held its annual End of the Year Celebration and General Membership Meeting recently at the Sioux City Country Club.
The league welcomed the following new members: Sufana Kreber, Christine Madden, Melissa Perera and Megan Clausen.
Annual award-winners were also recognized: The Siouxland Leader Award was given to active member Jackie Kaufman; the Spirit of Junior League was awarded to active member Danielle Gutierrez; and the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to active member and past president Rhonda Henry.
The group celebrated its community accomplishments and turned over leadership roles for the year. If interested in membership, contact the group's membership coordinator at membership@juniorleagueofsiouxcity.com.