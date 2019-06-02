SIOUX CITY -- The Junior League of Sioux City presented the 34th annual Dorothy Eaton Palmer Award to sustaining member Suzi Goldstein Kaiman at its annual Sustainer luncheon, held at Kahill's in South Sioux City.
Kaiman was recognized for both her leadership and volunteer work in Junior League, and in the Sioux City community. Kaiman is a longtime Green Coat member of the Chamber of Commerce.
The award, named for a charter member and early League president, recognizes a member for her demonstration of outstanding service to our community through her Junior League involvement and community leadership. A highlight of the luncheon and presentation this year was attendance by Eaton Palmer's great-granddaughter, Claire.