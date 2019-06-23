{{featured_button_text}}
Kate and Mick Connealy

Kate and Mick Connealy will chair the 2019 MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Foundation fall gala on Nov. 2. 

SIOUX CITY -- Kate and Mick Connealy will chair the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Foundation fall gala on Nov. 2 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott on the South Sioux City riverfront. 

Since its inception, the fundraiser has raised roughly $3.5 million for healthcare in Siouxland. Proceeds from the event will be directed to a new MercyOne Hybrid Operating Room. 

Kate Connealy is the principal of Sacred Heart School in Sioux City and is a member of the board of directors at MercyOne. 

Mick Connealy is a partner at the Crary Huff Law Firm in Sioux City.

