Kaushik appointed national spokesperson for American Academy of Pediatrics

SIOUX CITY -- Ashlesha Kaushik of UnityPoint Clinic Pediatric Infectious Disease, has been appointed as a national spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), as well elected to the Iowa AAP board of directors.

Along with being the medical director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, Kaushik also holds an academic appointment by the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics as a Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Iowa (UI) Carver College of Medicine.

Kaushik teachess resident education through the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation (SMEF), clinical research and dissemination of specialized knowledge for the betterment of patient care. She began teaching this program in February 2018 and teaches various aspects of diagnosis, management and prevention of infections afflicting children and newborns.

Kaushik is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Iowa Chapter Immunization representative, AAP Iowa Chapter Champion for Infectious Diseases and serves on both its Legislative Committee and Committee on Immunizations.

In addition to her advocacy with AAP, Kaushik is also a nominated member of the New York Academy of Medicine and the Midwest Society for Pediatric Research, has been elected as an overseas fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK and was most recently recognized as a global health expert by Sabin Vaccine Institute’s Immunization Advocates.

