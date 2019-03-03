SIOUX CITY -- Ashlesha Kaushik, MD, FAACP, with UnityPoint Clinic Pediatric Infectious Disease, has been appointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics Iowa Chapter Committee on Immunizations and is the American Academy of Pediatrics Iowa Chapter Infectious Disease Champion.
As the only pediatric infectious disease specialist in Siouxland, Dr. Kaushik is passionate about children’s health and prevention of infections. She is actively engaged in educating future physicians and holds an academic appointment by the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics as Clinical Instructor for the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is a resident preceptor at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation Residency Program.
Dr. Kaushik is a nominated member of the New York Academy of Medicine and the Midwest Society for Pediatric Research and has been elected as an overseas fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK. Dr. Kaushik was also recently accepted to the Harvard Medical School Pediatrics Leadership Program.