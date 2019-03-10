SIOUX CITY -- Wayne Merrill, the service manager for Keizer Refrigeration, a Sioux City-based distributor for Carrier Transicold, was recognized as the 2018 Dealer Service Manager of the Year for the entire Carrier Transicold network.
The awards ceremony was held in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was attended by Carrier Transicold dealers from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Central America and the Caribbean.
Nominees for the Dealer Service Manager of the Year category were judged on demonstrated ability to capture and retain key accounts, customer satisfaction, service assurance assessment scoring, technician training compliance, and shop efficiency and training.
Merrill joined Keizer Refrigeration in 2002 as a unit sales and service representative and was soon promoted to his current service manager role. Wayne and his wife, Rita, have four children -- Julie, Jason, Greg and Christine.
Keizer companies took away a total of four awards: the Dealer Service Manager of the Year, a Brick & Mortar Award for the new facility in Sioux City at 5220 Harbor Drive, and NextLevel 2 Platinum and Quota Buster awards for Keizer Refrigeration’s sister dealership, Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota, which operates in Sioux Falls.