Kelly, Brenda Foley to chair 24th annual Bishop's Dinner; NBA coach will be headliner

SIOUX CITY -- The Catholic School Foundation and the Diocese of Sioux City have announced that Kelly and Brenda Foley are the chair couple for the 24th annual Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools.

The dinner will be held Sept. 12 at the Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City.

Kelly Foley is the president of Private Venture Management, LLC, and Brenda Foley is a contractor relations administrator at First American Home Warranty Company in Carroll, Iowa. Both the Foleys attended Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll.

The Foleys are members of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and their four daughters attend Kuemper Catholic School.

The headliner for the Bishop's Dinner this year will be Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, a native of Carroll and a fellow graduate of Kuemper Catholic.

Nurse played at the University of Northern Iowa and had coaching stints at Grand View University and the NBA G-League's Iowa Energy and overseas.

In his first season as the head coach of the Raptors in 2019, he guided the team to its first NBA Championship.