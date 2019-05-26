SIOUX CITY -- John Kolbo, instructor of art at Morningside College, has received the 2019 Lucille and Charles Wert Award for Faculty Excellence.
The award recognizes the Morningside College faculty member judged by his or her peers to best exemplify the ideals of the teaching profession at Morningside.
Kolbo received the award from Morningside College Provost William Deeds during the college’s May 11 undergraduate commencement ceremony. In presenting the award, Deeds cited Kolbo for fostering an environment of discovery in classes he teaches and approaching each class with enthusiasm and high expectations.
Kolbo joined the Morningside College faculty in 1999. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morningside.