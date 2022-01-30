Kroll named president of Pioneer Bank

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Pioneer Bank Board of Directors has named Brian Kroll the 12th president of the bank.

Kroll has served in leadership positions at Pioneer bank for more than 15 years and has been a member of the bank's board of directors since 2012. His most recent position was executive vice president.

“Brian Kroll is well-prepared to serve as Pioneer Bank’s 12th bank president in the bank’s 115-year history. Brian has been a strong leader in our organization for some time now, and this new step will allow for him to use his talents in the continued growth of our company,” CEO Kelly Florke said in a statement.

Florke will remain CEO and will continue serving as the active chairman of the bank's board of directors.

Kroll serves on various boards throughout Siouxland.

