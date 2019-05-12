DAKOTA DUNES -- Joseph Kruse of New York Life in Dakota Dunes has qualified for the “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.
In addition to his role as a New York Life agent since 1988, Kruse is a 22-year MDRT member and a six-time Top of the Table qualifier.
Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDRT membership and places Kruse among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. It recognizes him for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service, ethical conduct and production.
Kruse, president and owner of Kruse Financial Group in Dakota Dunes, has been a practicing Certified Financial Planner in Siouxland for over 30 years.