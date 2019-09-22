SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Rotary Club presented Rosie Kuehne with its annual “Service Above Self Award” to recognize her thousands of hours of volunteerism and leadership in Sioux City.
The award, presented by the Rotary club since 1957, honors a local resident who has volunteered his or her services and talents to the community, usually with little or no recognition or public knowledge. A Rotarian is not eligible for the award.
As part of the award, the Rotary Club will make a contribution of $500 to a charity of Kuehne’s choosing.
Kuehne has dedicated decades of her life to helping others with the following activities:
- Ran a preschool in her home for 28 years.
- Has assisted elementary children with their reading skills in Sioux City schools.
- Recommended interactive activities for the LaunchPad Children’s Museum.
- Has taught English literacy at the Mary Treglia Community House.
- Has supported CSADV, Women Aware, Clare House, Lila Mae’s House and more to help women get back on their feet.
- Has helped Food Bank, Warming Shelter, Habitat for Humanity and Soup Kitchen.
- Has donated her time and talents to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and the Woodbury County Conservation Commission.
- Is a master conservationist.
- Is working with the City of Sioux City to replace trees damaged by the green ash borer.