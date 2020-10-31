Lawson receives Outstanding Member award at Iowa State Association of Assessors

SIOUX CITY -- John Lawson, a Sioux City assessor, was nominated and received the “Outstanding Member” Award at the 73rd Iowa State Association of Assessors (ISAA) Annual Conference and School of Instruction held in Des Moines Oct. 5 and 6.
The recipient of this award is selected based on leadership qualities, professionalism and contributions to the association.
Lawson started his assessment career as an appraiser for Woodbury County and has held the positions of assessor for Calhoun and Clay Counties prior to his appointment as Sioux City assessor in 2017. He has served as ISAA president, and currently serves on the ISAA Hands-On Training Team for new assessors and the Iowa Department of Revenue’s E-Abstract & Reconciliation Committee. In addition, he serves as an Iowa Director on the North Central Regional Association of Assessing Officers (NCRAAO) Board and is a designated Iowa Certified Assessor.
He has been married to his wife, Laurie, for 38 years and in his free time enjoys model trains, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
