Lawson receives Outstanding Member award at Iowa State Association of Assessors

Lawson started his assessment career as an appraiser for Woodbury County and has held the positions of assessor for Calhoun and Clay Counties prior to his appointment as Sioux City assessor in 2017. He has served as ISAA president, and currently serves on the ISAA Hands-On Training Team for new assessors and the Iowa Department of Revenue’s E-Abstract & Reconciliation Committee. In addition, he serves as an Iowa Director on the North Central Regional Association of Assessing Officers (NCRAAO) Board and is a designated Iowa Certified Assessor.