Leadership Dakota County announces board, officers
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Leadership Dakota County recently elected board members, officers and committee chairs for the upcoming year.
Board members include: JoAnn Gieselman with Dakota County Connections/SHIP, Oscar Gomez with the city of South Sioux City, Sam Gomez with Gomez Pallets, Cyndi Hanson with Northeast Community College, Roger Heck Lauritsen Insurance Agency, Stephanie Hirsch with Village of Jackson/Security National Bank, Diana Kincaid with Drs. Kincaid, Fett & Tharp, Kaylee Langseth with the city of South Sioux City, Pat McKeever with Village of Hubbard/Wendy’s Restaurant, Pam Miller with Siouxland Ethanol, Heidi Oligmueller with Oligmueller Law Firm, Brent Ruch with F&M Bank, Alyssa Silhacek with City of Dakota City, Jim Steele with South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, and Todd Strom with South Sioux City School District.
Elected as officers were Pam Miller, chair; Pat McKeever, vice chair; Kaylee Langseth, secretary and Brent Ruch, treasurer.
Elected as committee chairs were JoAnn Gieselman, Planning Committee; Sam Gomez, Projects Committee; Diana Kincaid, Alumni Committee; and Kaylee Langseth, Recruitment Committee.
Leadership Dakota County is sponsored by the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce. The mission statement is to establish Dakota County as a leader in community development by advancing the skills of emerging leaders and inspiring them to serve their communities and organizations. This will be the 15th year of operation for Leadership Dakota County. The first session will be Sept. 13.
Kaushik named clinical adjunct instructor
SIOUX CITY — Dr. Ashlesha Kaushik, with UnityPoint Clinic Pediatric Infectious Disease, has been appointed by the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics as an Adjunct Clinical Instructor for the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
Kaushik will serve a three year term teaching pediatric infectious diseases to UI Carver College of Medicine trainees through the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation residency program and serve as a resident preceptor for the program.
Actively engaged in educating future physicians, Kaushik began teaching this program in February 2018 and teaches various aspects of diagnosis, management and prevention of infections afflicting children and newborns. she is the only pediatric infectious disease specialist in Siouxland teaching this program.
Kaushik is also a nominated member of the New York Academy of Medicine and has been elected as an overseas fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK.
Collins receives Spellman service award
SIOUX CITY — The Mercy Medical Center Foundation presented the 2018 Dr. George G. Spellman Annual Service Award to Patricia Collins. Collins has served the community and Mercy Medical Center with her volunteer efforts for more than 50 years.
Named after the late Dr. George G. Spellman, a longtime Sioux City physician, the special award recognizes community members or groups whose generosity with their time, talent and treasure exemplifies the values of Mercy Medical Center.
Collins and husband of 54 years, Dick, have raised their four children in the Siouxland community. She has been blessed with nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She began volunteering in 1965 in the former St. Joseph Hospital. She served in the Blue Daisy Gift Shop in the former St. Vincent Hospital and then in the current Mercy Kaleidoscope Gift Shop.
Patricia’s community contributions include volunteering in the makeshift mortuary in the aftermath of the crash of Flight 232 and filling sandbags in 1992 when Perry Creek flooded. She has also helped at events in the community, such as Saturday in the Park and the United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch.