SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Dakota County has elected its leaders for the 2019-2020 year.
At the July meeting, Roger Heck, of Lauritson Insurance Agency; Heidi Oligmueller, of Oligmueller Law Firm; Diana Kincaid, of Drs. Kincaid, Fett & Tharp; Mike LaCroix, of Siouxland Federal Credit Union; and Jared Noteboom, of F&M Bank, were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors.
Pam Miller, of Siouxland Ethanol, was elected Board Chair; Stephanie Hirsch, of Security National Bank, was elected Vice Chair; Dr. Cyndi Hanson, of Northeast Community College, was elected Secretary; and Noteboom was elected Treasurer.
Other members of the Board of Directors are: JoAnn Gieselman, of Growing Community Connections/SHIP; Oscar Gomez, of the City of South Sioux City; Sam Gomez, of Gomez Pallets Company; Pat McKeever, of Wendy’s Restaurants; Alyssa Silhacek, of the City of Dakota City; Jim Steele, of the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce; and Todd Strom, of South Sioux City Community Schools.