SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Dakota County would like to introduce the 2018-2019 class participants. This program meets once a month and covers education, economic development, agriculture, history and tourism and government in Dakota County.

Participants are: Roger Bentz with Gill Hauling/LP Gill; Lori Brown with Baird; Jacquelyn Brummond with Dakota County Star; Amy Chabra with Mary J. Treglia Community House; Megan Dickinson with Delta Hotels by Marriott; Veronica Guzman with Wayne State College; Jalissa Hattig with the Dakota County Court House; Tyler Hawkins with IMKO Workforce Solutions; Brenda Hernandez with Oligmueller Law Firm; Jesus Jimenez with Northeast Community College; Abby Jividen with Heritage Bank; Troy Launsby with Troy’s Auto World; Kayla Logan with City of Dakota City; Chief Ed Mahon with City of South Sioux City Police; Gene Maffit with City of South Sioux City; Tina Mellick with Jackson Express; Shawna Messerlie with Wayne State College; Rochelle Nelson with City of South Sioux City; Jared Noteboom with F & M Bank; Mary Quattlebaum with Aventure Staffing; Marcy Sellman with Heartland Counseling Services; Amy Williams with Siouxland Ethanol; and Alma Villicana with Tyson Fresh Foods.

