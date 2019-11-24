Leadership Dakota County kicks off 16th year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Dakota County kicked off its 16th year with the largest class to date.

Twenty-six current and emerging leaders with interest in Dakota County began the nine-month leadership development series, with activities designed to provide an understanding of the county's assets and challenges.