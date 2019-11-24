Leadership Dakota County kicks off 16th year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Dakota County kicked off its 16th year with the largest class to date.
Twenty-six current and emerging leaders with interest in Dakota County began the nine-month leadership development series, with activities designed to provide an understanding of the county's assets and challenges.
Members of the class are: Dee Zayabanha, F&M Bank; Ashley O’Dell and Chris Erickson, South Sioux City Schools; Randi Morton, Pioneer Bank; Brian Van Berkum South Sioux City Police Department; Michelle Kuester, South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce; Brendyn Richards, Siouxland Community Health Center; Anne Lee, Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront; Melissa Lanzourakis, Northeast Nebraska Telephone Co.; Raymond Thomas, SparkLight; Aleisha Barclay, Ho Chunk Inc, Pony Express; Mikel Ardley, Regency Square; Shelly Larsen, Siouxland Federal Credit Union; Shayla Becker, FiberComm; Brad Newton, The Siouxland Initiative; Erica Camarillo, Los Amigos; Zachary Swanson, Northeast Community College; Elda Raudales, Sedgwick Talley Abstract; Joanna Montepeque, Norm Waitt Sr YMCA; Josiah Boneschans, City of South Sioux City; Amy Niewohner, Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland; Jesse Hinrichs, Aventure Staffing; Jessica Barnes, Heartland Counseling Services; Abdullahi Urur, Tyson Foods; and Abdirabi Abshir and Mohamud Osman, Western Iowa Tech.
To inquire about participating in the 2020-2021 class or for more information, please contact South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-494-1626.