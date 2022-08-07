Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors

SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors.

Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc.

Bea Houston, director of transitional education at Western Iowa Tech Community College will serve as secretary.

Sufana Kreber, engineering at Tyson Foods, serves as Treasurer.

Tenured board directors include Andrew Nilges, economic development director for North Sioux City; Curtis Boschult, project manager for MBW Construction, LLC; Deanna Faris, Lt. Colonel, and Defense Force Commander/Antiterrorism Officer USAF ANG 185 ARW; and Heidi Reinking, director of investor relations, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Newly elected board members include Paula Parmelee, Siouxland Foot and Ankle Clinic; Tessa Dinsdale, First Interstate Bank; Mary DeBolt, Great West Casualty Company; Brendyn Richards, Siouxland Community Health Center; Danielle Gutierrez, Pony Express Stores/Ho-Chunk, Inc.; Monica Fay, Heritage Bank; and Heidi Kammer-Hodge, Briar Cliff University.

Leadership Siouxland was formed in 1984 by a progressive group of individuals who saw the need to have a formal way to develop strong leaders that would make positive contributions to the community.

Since its formation in 1984, more than 1,100 Siouxlanders have graduated from Leadership Siouxland's nine-month program, which is intended to cultivate leaders.

Leadership Siouxland is currently accepting applications for the upcoming class. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Contact info@leadershipsiouxland.org to learn more.