MARCUS, Iowa -- Grant Leavitt, VP of Marcus Lumber Co., was recently elected chairman of the Iowa Lumber Association Board of Trustees.
Leavitt, who has a decade of experience in the lumber and building material industry, also serves on the ILA Legislative Committee and is active in his community, serving as president of the Marcus Economic Development Corp, a board member for Allied Distribution and Financial Peace University Coordinator.
The Iowa Lumber Association is a subsidiary of the Northwestern Lumber Association, a trade organization representing more than 250 independent lumber and building material retailers and suppliers.