SIOUX CITY -- Rene Grover, manager of compliance for Health Inc., has earned her Certification in Healthcare Compliance (CHC) and Certification in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC) recently through the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).
To achieve the certifications, the HCCA required Grover to complete certain continuing education credits, meet specific work requirements and pass an exam.
Those holding the certifications have a knowledge of relevant regulations and expertise in compliance and privacy processes sufficient to assist the healthcare organizations in understanding and addressing legal obligations and promote organizational integrity through the operation of effective compliance and privacy programs.
Health Inc. owns the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Siouxland Paramedics and Hospice of Siouxland.